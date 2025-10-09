Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR eases despite firm local equities

INR eases despite firm local equities

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee eased marginally today. INR shed 5 paise at 88.80 per US dollar. The US dollar index trades at 98.70, up marginally on the day and holding just under two-month top. INR eyed upcoming inflation data while overall mood remained lax despite firm local equities. The benchmark NIFTY50 index has edged up near two-week high today, holding above 25000 mark.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

