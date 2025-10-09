Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 1.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 1.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 65799.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.39% to Rs 12075.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 65799.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64259.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65799.0064259.00 2 OPM %27.3226.04 -PBDT18616.0017298.00 8 PBT17203.0016032.00 7 NP12075.0011909.00 1

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

