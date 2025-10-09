Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 1.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 65799.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.39% to Rs 12075.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 65799.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64259.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65799.0064259.0027.3226.0418616.0017298.0017203.0016032.0012075.0011909.00

