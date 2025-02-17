Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's textile recycling market projected to reach USD 400 million in the coming years

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated today that Indias textile recycling market is projected to reach USD 400 million in the coming years, while the global recycled textile market is estimated to reach nearly USD 7.5 billion. By taking strategic steps now, India has the potential to secure an even larger share of this market. Estimates suggest that fashion waste will reach 148 million tonnes by 2030. Currently, less than a quarter of textile waste is being recycled. However, our textile industry can transform this challenge into an opportunity.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

