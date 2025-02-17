Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 96.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.93% to Rs 13.14 crore

Net profit of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt declined 96.86% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.93% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.1417.0542.1698.240.319.780.319.780.237.32

