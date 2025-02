Finstars Capital standalone net profit declines 16.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net profit of Finstars Capital declined 16.44% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.233.9265.7270.661.021.341.121.180.610.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News