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India seeks technology-driven competitive advantage in mining and metals

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Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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India seeks technology-driven competitive advantage in mining and metals, and needs to move from a resource advantage to a technology-driven competitiveness, with technology integrated across the entire value chain, from geological exploration and mining to processing, logistics, recycling and downstream manufacturing, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, said yesterday while addressing the 3rd edition of FICCI Conference on Digitalization, AI, Automation & Technology Integration in Mining & Metals: Enhancing Competitiveness of the Sector. Singh further noted that the competitiveness of the sector would increasingly depend not merely on how much mineral is extracted or metal is produced, but on how efficiently, safely, sustainably and intelligently India converts its geological resources into high-value, resilient and circular material supply chains.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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