Union Bank of India up for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 109.97, up 3.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 8.25% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.97, up 3.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Union Bank of India has slipped around 12.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 8.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6150.95, up 2.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.3, up 3.66% on the day. Union Bank of India is down 16.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 8.25% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News