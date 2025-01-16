Bank of India soars 2.98%, rises for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 98.99, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 8.25% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.99, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Bank of India has dropped around 10.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 8.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6150.95, up 2.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.1, up 3.7% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

