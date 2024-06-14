India Wholesale inflation rises to 2.61% In May

Indias annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.61% (Provisional) for the month of May, 2024(over May, 2023), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Friday. Positive rate of inflation in May, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of May, 2024 stood at 0.20% as compared to Apr, 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp