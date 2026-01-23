Associate Sponsors

India will continue to grow 6 to 8% in real terms and 10 to 13% nominal in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
India will continue to grow 6 to 8% in real terms and 10 to 13% in nominal terms, supported by moderate inflation and strong growth, said Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honble Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. He was speaking at the session on 'Bet on India Bank on the Future' organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with EY coinciding with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 at Davos.

Mr Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of simplification of permissions and affirmed that the average time for installation of telecom tower permission has decreased from 270 days to 7 days, with 89% permissions coming in zero time.

He further highlighted that there is a need to bridge the gap between the intent and the functioning. As political leaders, there is a need to make sure that the bureaucracy aligns with political power. He further discussed the importance of communicating challenges amongst the industry members, mentioning standardisation of data localisation norms across the US and Europe.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

