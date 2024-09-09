Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India will require 20X growth in financial services sector with banking playing critical role to achieve an ambitious $30 trillion GDP by 2047: BCG-

India will require 20X growth in financial services sector with banking playing critical role to achieve an ambitious $30 trillion GDP by 2047: BCG-

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FICCI and IBA in association with BCG released a report titled Banking for a Viksit Bharat at FIBAC 2024. As per the report, India's ambition to achieve a $30 trillion GDP by 2047 will require a 20 times growth in the financial services sector, with banks playing a pivotal role. India, being a predominantly bank-led economy, will require the banking sector to play an anchor role while the other financial asset classes continue to grow much faster. This will require $4 Tn of capital base in banks, 1/3rd of which will have to be fresh capital deployment. India's banking system is in a strong position today characterized by high profitability, robust capital adequacy, and low levels of non-performing assets (NPAs). This provides an ideal launchpad for the Viksit Bharat mission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Housing crisis? Stalled projects surge in UP, Greater Noida and Noida lead

IPO Alert: Kross opens today with a 20% GMP surge; should you subscribe?

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: KOR 0-0 PAK, 2nd QTR; IND vs JPN at 3:30 PM IST

8 Afghan Taliban soldiers killed in border clash with Pak forces, 16 hurt

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: 23 people dead due to doctors' strike, says Bengal govt

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story