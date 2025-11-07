Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India witnessing fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest

India witnessing fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, highlighted the changing paradigm of household investment in a speech at SBI Banking & Economics Conclave. He noted that we are witnessing a fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest. SEBIs investor survey reflect that investors are motivated by long-term growth, building additional income, and goal -based financial strategies. The numbers speak for themselves. The count of unique investors in capital market has surged from just over 38 million in FY 2019 to nearly 135 million now. The number of unique mutual fund investors has jumped from 10 million a decade ago to over 56 million now. Households savings channelled into mutual funds grew at a CAGR of 24% between FY21-FY25, far outpacing the 9% growth in bank deposits. This isn't just financialization - we are witnessing democratisation of wealth creation. He noted that financing India's future in this complex global environment is a shared responsibility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Contents of Offer Document summary will be further rationalized for IPO bound companies says SEBI Chair

Nifty trades below 25,450 mark; IT shares drop

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Airtel drops as Singtel unit offloads Rs 10,300 crore stake in block deal

Rain Industries clocks PAT of Rs 106 crore in Q2

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story