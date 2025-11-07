Rain Industries clocks PAT of Rs 106 crore in Q2

Rain Industries has reported a net profit of Rs 106 crore in Q3 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 166 crore recorded in Q3 2024.

Revenue from operations increased by 13.8% YoY to Rs 4,475.7 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose sharply by 122.10% to Rs 648.1 crore in Q3 2025 from Rs 291.8 crore recorded in Q3 2024. EBITDA margin in Q3 2025 was 14.5% as against 7.4% in Q3 2024.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 191.3 crore in Q3 2025 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 179.1 crore recorded in Q3 2024.