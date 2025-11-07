Rain Industries clocks PAT of Rs 106 crore in Q2

Rain Industries has reported a net profit of Rs 106 crore in Q3 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 166 crore recorded in Q3 2024.
Revenue from operations increased by 13.8% YoY to Rs 4,475.7 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA rose sharply by 122.10% to Rs 648.1 crore in Q3 2025 from Rs 291.8 crore recorded in Q3 2024. EBITDA margin in Q3 2025 was 14.5% as against 7.4% in Q3 2024.
The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 191.3 crore in Q3 2025 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 179.1 crore recorded in Q3 2024.
Rain Industries is the holding company with subsidiaries engaged in the manufacturing of cement, calcined petroleum coke (CPC), coal tar pitch (CTP) and downstream products, including resins, modifiers and superplasticisers.
The scrip 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 133.85 on the BSE.
