Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel drops as Singtel unit offloads Rs 10,300 crore stake in block deal

Bharti Airtel drops as Singtel unit offloads Rs 10,300 crore stake in block deal

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel tumbled 4.16% to Rs 2,007.40 after a large block deal hit the exchanges early on Friday.

According to reports, Pastel, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), sold about 0.8% stake in the telecom major through a transaction valued at around Rs 10,300 crore.

The floor price for the deal was set at Rs 2,030 per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Airtel's Thursday closing price of Rs 2,094.60 on the BSE. Pastel offloaded approximately 5.1 crore shares of Bharti Airtel.

The stake sale is part of Singtel's capital management strategy aimed at optimising its portfolio and enhancing shareholder returns.

This marks Singtel's second major divestment in Airtel this year. In May 2025, the company had sold a 1.2% direct stake in Airtel for S$2 billion (around $1.5 billion) through a private placement to a mix of international and domestic institutional investors, including existing Airtel shareholders.

Following the latest transaction, Singtel will hold 27.5% stake in Airtel, valued at an estimated S$51 billion.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The telecom major reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rain Industries clocks PAT of Rs 106 crore in Q2

Tech Stocks Lead Market Slide as AI Jitters and Layoff Surge Rattle Investors

SEBI amends ICDR norms to broaden institutional investors participation in IPOs

Crompton Greaves slides after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story