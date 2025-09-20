Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances over last decade

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stated that Indian capital markets stand at the cusp of a new growth cycle - one that combines reform, innovation, and global integration. SEBI continues to work relentlessly towards its mandate - to protect the interest of investors in securities, promote the development of and to regulate the securities market. He noted that driven by strong domestic demand and investment s in infrastructure, India has emerged as one of the fastest - growing major economies in the world. Ove the past three years our economy has averaged quarterly GDP growth of about 7.8%. In terms of size, we are 4th largest economy in the world and poised to enter the top three in the near future. Indias market - capitalisation to GDP ratio has risen from 69 % in FY16 to around 129% now - a sign of deepening financialization and increasing investor confidence. Over the last 10 years, Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs.93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances - supporting growth across sectors. In the current financial year so far, we have witnessed equity issuances of over Rs 1.8 lakh crore, and there are over 170 IPOs in the pipeline, which are expected to raise additional Rs. 2.7 lakh crore over period of time.

