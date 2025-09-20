Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances over last decade

Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances over last decade

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stated that Indian capital markets stand at the cusp of a new growth cycle - one that combines reform, innovation, and global integration. SEBI continues to work relentlessly towards its mandate - to protect the interest of investors in securities, promote the development of and to regulate the securities market. He noted that driven by strong domestic demand and investment s in infrastructure, India has emerged as one of the fastest - growing major economies in the world. Ove the past three years our economy has averaged quarterly GDP growth of about 7.8%. In terms of size, we are 4th largest economy in the world and poised to enter the top three in the near future. Indias market - capitalisation to GDP ratio has risen from 69 % in FY16 to around 129% now - a sign of deepening financialization and increasing investor confidence. Over the last 10 years, Indian capital market has facilitated capital raising of around Rs.93 lakh crore via equity and debt issuances - supporting growth across sectors. In the current financial year so far, we have witnessed equity issuances of over Rs 1.8 lakh crore, and there are over 170 IPOs in the pipeline, which are expected to raise additional Rs. 2.7 lakh crore over period of time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US announces $100000 H1-B visa fee

Oil India inks JV pact with RVUNL to construct RE projects.

Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Fischer Medical Ventures revises Final Dividend

Rajesh Exports reports dismal Q1 numbers

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story