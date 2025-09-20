Oil India inks JV pact with RVUNL to construct RE projects.

Oil India announced that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to establish a joint venture company (JVC) for developing renewable energy (RE) projects in Rajasthan.

The JVC will develop 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects, comprising 1,000 MW of solar and 200 MW of wind, within RVUNLs Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan.

The JVC will harness OILs energy sector expertise and RVUNLs extensive experience in power project development to deliver sustainable energy solutions. The partnership will focus on solar, wind, green hydrogen, and other renewable energy initiatives, supplying clean power to Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) and commercial customers.