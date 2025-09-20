Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Netweb Technologies India announced that it has secured a purchase order valued at approximately Rs 450 crore for the supply and deployment of its advanced Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order has been placed by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions. According to the companys exchange filing, the project involves the deployment of an AI infrastructure facility using the latest Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order is valued at approximately Rs 450 crore and is scheduled to be executed by the end of FY 202526.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.