Netweb Tech bags Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Netweb Technologies India announced that it has secured a purchase order valued at approximately Rs 450 crore for the supply and deployment of its advanced Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order has been placed by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions. According to the companys exchange filing, the project involves the deployment of an AI infrastructure facility using the latest Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order is valued at approximately Rs 450 crore and is scheduled to be executed by the end of FY 202526.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

The company designs and manufactures advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, high-performance computing clusters, storage and data center servers. Its in-house R&D and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities position it as a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute systems.

On the earnings front, standalone net profit doubled 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 101.73% to Rs 301.21 crore versus Q1 FY25.

The counter surged 7.90% to end at Rs 3,280.10 on the BSE on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

