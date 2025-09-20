Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US announces $100000 H1-B visa fee

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation that will raise the fee for H1-B visas to a US$ 100,000 annually as the Republican administration continues to crack down on immigration. The move is likely to impact Indian technology workers who are hired by tech companies on H1-B visas. The visas are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years. Trump also signed an executive order entitled The Gold Card, aimed at setting up a new visa pathway for foreigners of extraordinary ability who are committed to supporting the United States.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

