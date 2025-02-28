Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy grew at 6.2% in December quarter, seen expanding at 6.5% in current fiscal

Indian economy grew at 6.2% in December quarter, seen expanding at 6.5% in current fiscal

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's economic growth improved to 6.2% in the third quarter of FY25, up from an initially reported 5.4% in the previous quarter. Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.5% in FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.9% in FY 2024-25. Both the growth rates are revised upward from their respective First Advance Estimates. As per the First Revised Estimates, Real GDP has grown by 9.2% in the financial year 2023-24, which is highest in the previous 12 years except for the financial year 2021-22 (the post-covid year). This growth has been contributed by double-digit growth rates in 'Manufacturing' sector (12.3%), 'Construction' sector (10.4%) and 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sector (10.3%). Real GDP is estimated to grow by 6.2% in Q3 of FY 2024-25. Growth rate in Nominal GDP for Q3 of FY 2024-25 has been estimated at 9.9%. The growth rate of Real GDP for Q2 of financial year 2024-25 has been revised upward to 5.6%.

'Construction' sector is estimated to observe a growth rate of 8.6%, followed by 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sector (7.2%) and 'Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting' sector (6.4%) during 2024-25. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) is expected to register a good growth of 7.6% during 2024-25 as compared to 5.6% growth observed during 2023-24.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 47.17 lakh crore, against Rs 44.44 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 6.2%. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 84.74 lakh crore, against Rs 77.10 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.9%. Real GVA in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 43.13 lakh crore, against Rs 40.60 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 6.2%. Nominal GVA in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 77.06 lakh crore, against Rs 69.90 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 10.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric sells more than 25,000 units in Feb

Alpex Solar bags Rs 211-cr order from SECI for Solar PV Modules and Cells

Sensex, Nifty ends with major losses; IT shares skid

Adani Green Energy commissions incremental 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,764 cr

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story