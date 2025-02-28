Sensex, Nifty ends with major losses; IT shares skid

The key benchmark indices ended with substantial losses on Friday due to ongoing FII selling and concerns over the tariff situation, while investors awaited India's key GDP data. The Nifty settled below the 22,150 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in red with IT, auto and media shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1414.33 points or 1.90% to 73,198.10. The Nifty 50 index declined 420.35 points or 1.86% to 22,124.70.

The broader market underperformed frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 2.33%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 766 shares rose and 3,227 shares fell. A total of 89 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.39% to 13.89.

SEBI Leadership Change:

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the 11th chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a three-year term. The current Finance Secretary will replace Madhabi Puri Buch, who will complete her tenure as SEBI's first woman chairperson on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT Index declined 4.18% to 37,318.30. The index tumbled 10% for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Tech Mahindra (down 6.32%), Wipro (down 5.72%), Mphasis (down 5.43%), LTIMindtree (down 4.36%) and Infosys (down 4.34%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.58%), HCL Technologies (down 3.32%), Persistent Systems (down 3.09%), L&T Technology Services (down 2.42%) and Coforge (down 1.69%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coal India rose 1.40% after the company said it will impose an additional charge of Rs 300 per tonne across Northern Coalfields mines.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 3.43%. The company announced that it had extended its partnership with DNB Bank ASA for an additional five years to power next-generation banking innovation

Tata Power Company slipped 1.98%. The company announced that its subsidiary, TP Solar, has secured a contract worth Rs 632 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp of domestic content requirement (DCR) solar modules.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) dropped 4.91%. The company has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for a project valued at Rs 135.66 crore.

Angel One declined 1.33% after the company reported a data leakage incident involving unauthorized access to its Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources. Angel One in a regulatory filing stated that it received alerts from its dark-web monitoring partner on 27 February 2025, indicating potential unauthorized access to client data. Upon investigation, the company confirmed that certain AWS resources had been compromised.

Anupam Rasayan India advanced 0.80% after the company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Elementium Materials Inc., a U.S.-based Battery Electrolyte Company, for the supply of chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Solar Industries India added 0.26%. The company said that the company and its subsidiary have received export orders worth Rs 2,150 crore for supply of defence products.

NCC declined 1.93%. The company has announced that its board has approved an equity investment of Rs 70 crore in NCC Quantum Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Narmada Gelatines rallied 3.19%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Arun Jaiswal as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 15 March 2025.

KSB shed 0.35% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 33.15% to Rs 73.1 crore on 20.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 726.4 crore in Q4 CY24 over Q4 CY23.

Global Markets:

Most European stocks declined on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to impose tariffs on the European Union. He also followed through with the announcement of new levies on Canada and Mexico.

French inflation cooled to 0.8% in February, according to preliminary figures from the country's statistics agency, Insee. German retail sales rose 0.2% in real terms between December and January, preliminary figures showed on Friday

Asian stocks ended lower following Trump's decision to impose an additional 10% tax on Chinese imports, on top of the 10% tariff introduced earlier this month.

Furthermore, Trump also reaffirmed his plan to implement a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, which is set to take effect on March 4.

In Japan, factory output dipped 1.1% in January from the previous month, while retail sales climbed 3.9% year-over-year. Meanwhile, core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.2% in February.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, dragged down by a selloff in chip stocks and signs of a cooling economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45% to 43,239.50, while the S&P 500 declined 1.59% to end at 5,861.57. The Nasdaq closed 2.78% lower at 18,544.42.

Nvidia shares plunged 8.5% to $120.15, despite strong Q4 earnings that beat expectations. Investors remain wary of shrinking profit margins and rising costs tied to its Blackwell AI chip rollout.

The US economy expanded at a 2.3% annualized rate in Q4 2024, unchanged from initial estimates but slower than Q3's 3.1% growth. For the full year, GDP grew 2.8%, slightly below 2023's 2.9%.

Meanwhile, jobless claims surged unexpectedly, with 242,000 new applications filed last week up 22,000 from the previous period.

On a brighter note, new orders for US-manufactured capital goods jumped 0.8% in January, following a downwardly revised 0.2% rise in December.

