Ola Electric sells more than 25,000 units in Feb

Maintains leadership in EV 2W segment with market share of 28%

Ola Electric announced its sales for the month of February 2025. Backed by a strong S1 portfolio and sales-and-service network of 4,000 stores across the country, the company sold more than 25,000 units in February with a market share of over 28%, cementing its market leadership in the EV 2W segment.

The company recently announced the renegotiation of its contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, a move that temporarily affected registration numbers on the VAHAN portal during February 2025. The negotiations aim to reduce costs and streamline the registration process.

Ola Electric also launched its flagship Gen-3 portfolio taking the technology play in EVs to the Next Level'. The all-new portfolio starts at Rs 79,999 for S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to Rs 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (introductory prices). The company also rolled out its MoveOS 5 beta, unlocking a host of new features including Brake by Wire, Smart Park, DIY ride modes, Bharat Mood, Live Location Sharing, and much more.

The company recently entered the EV motorcycle segment with its Roadster X series. The all-new Roadster X series starts at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X+ 4.5kWh, and Rs 1,54,999 for the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers an unrivalled range of 501 km/charge.

