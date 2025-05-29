Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.81% to Rs 45.86 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion reported to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.81% to Rs 45.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.04% to Rs 159.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.8633.52 37 159.05127.20 25 OPM %4.64-5.40 -1.99-1.23 - PBDT2.04-1.35 LP 3.20-0.98 LP PBT2.01-1.37 LP 3.08-1.10 LP NP18.65-1.37 LP 19.72-1.10 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems IPO subscribed 97.19 times

Ceenik Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scoda Tubes IPO subscribed 8.11 times

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Japanese shares soar higher, Nikkei jumps 1.88%

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story