Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion reported to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.81% to Rs 45.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.04% to Rs 159.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

