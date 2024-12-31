Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian economy shows resilience despite uncertain global backdrop: RBI's financial stability report

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Indian economy and the domestic financial system are underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, healthy balance sheets of banks and non-banks, according to RBIs financial stability report. Against an uncertain global backdrop, the Indian economy is exhibiting steady growth, the bank said. The domestic financial system is demonstrating resilience, supported by healthy balance sheets of banks and non-banks, and fortified by strong capital buffers, robust earnings and improving asset quality. Vulnerabilities in the form of stretched equity valuations, pockets of stress in the microfinance and consumer credit segments and risks from external spillovers require close monitoring.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

