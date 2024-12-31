Promax Power hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 55.43 cr

Promax Power hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 44.27 after the firm has secured prestigious order for the supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132/33 kV sub-stations and associated 132 kV bays worth of Rs 55.43 crore.

The project involves the design, supply, and erection, testing & commissioning of 4 Nos. 132kV substations along with fully equipped control room buildings, supply and installation of 4 Nos 132/33kv, 31.5 MVA transformers, and the construction of 3 Nos. complete 132kV substation bays.

This prestigious order reinforces its expertise in executing complex substation projects and highlights its continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and timely delivery.

We are confident that this project will contribute significantly to strengthening the power infrastructure and further solidify Promax Power Limited's position as a trusted leader in the energy sector, it added.

Promax Power is engaged in executing turnkey power, substation, transmission line, hydro, distribution, electrification, civil construction, pre-engineering buildings, high-rise buildings, sewerage and water treatment projects, and other related activities.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 188.63% to Rs 1.27 crore on 2.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 29.34 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News