CESC arm Purvah bags wind-solar hybrid contract

CESC announced that its subsidiary, Purvah Green Power received a letter of award (LoA) from CESC's another subsidiary, Noida Power Company (NPCL) for wind-solar hybrid power projects.

The LoA has been issued by NPCL to Purvah, following the response submitted by Purvah on the request for selection document issued by NPCL in terms of the 'Guidelines for Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process for procurement of power from grid connected wind solar hybrid project dated August 21, 2023 issued by Ministry of Power, GoI and amended from time to time.

The project involves the supply of 300 MW of wind-solar hybrid power on a long-term basis. The power purchase agreement to be signed will remain valid for 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply.

CESC is a fully integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development, and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 1.40% to Rs 353 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 348 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales rose 8% YoY to Rs 4700 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of CESC shed 0.70% to Rs 183.80 on the BSE.

