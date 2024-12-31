Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Century Enka CFO K. G. Ladsaria resigns

Century Enka CFO K. G. Ladsaria resigns

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Century Enka informed that K. G. Ladsaria, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has tendered his resignation, due to personal reasons.

K. G. Ladsaria will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 31 December 2024.

Century Enka is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Synthetic Yarn and related products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 398.8% to Rs 21.40 crore on a 35.3% increase in net sales to Rs 536.27 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Century Enka shed 0.81% to Rs 618.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

