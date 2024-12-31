Volumes spurt at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd notched up volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9704 shares

Rites Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 December 2024.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd notched up volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9704 shares. The stock slipped 1.01% to Rs.6,280.00. Volumes stood at 12557 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 5.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59450 shares. The stock increased 9.22% to Rs.291.95. Volumes stood at 54393 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd clocked volume of 49604 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7015 shares. The stock gained 9.85% to Rs.378.05. Volumes stood at 2379 shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd clocked volume of 190.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.76 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.04% to Rs.15.85. Volumes stood at 29.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 24763 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4861 shares. The stock rose 6.72% to Rs.2,342.50. Volumes stood at 4572 shares in the last session.

