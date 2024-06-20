Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy turns in solid macroeconomic performance says RBI

Indian economy turns in solid macroeconomic performance says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian economy turned in a solid macroeconomic performance in the face of geopolitical headwinds and the build-up of supply chain pressures, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest Monthly Bulletin. Notwithstanding risks from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international commodity prices, and geoeconomic fragmentation, the RBI expected real GDP to rise by 7.2 per cent in 2024-25, over and above the growth rate of 8.2 per cent achieved in the year gone by. Headline inflation was projected to ease from 5.4 per cent in 2023-24 to 4.5 per cent in 2024-25, with evenly balanced risks from the rising incidence of adverse climate events, pressures from input costs and volatility in crude prices and financial markets on the one hand, and the benign effects of the monsoon on food prices on the other.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Benchmarks trade with tiny losses; VIX climbs 3.31%

Nifty scales above 23,200; consumer durables advance

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Barometers trade flat; FMCG shares in demand

Indices trade with minor cuts; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty climbs above 23,500; metal shares shine

Sapphire Foods gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Rupee Continues To Stay Stable; G-sec Yields Soften, Says RBI

IOCL rises after signing JV agreement with GPS Renewables for advancing biofuel adoption

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story