Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 18.09% to Rs 451.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 382.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 1963.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1685.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1963.841685.8037.2935.43719.02598.20604.71494.89451.95382.71

