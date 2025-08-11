Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.5%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 5.71% over last one month compared to 5.92% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 1.5% today to trade at Rs 142. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.49% to quote at 26156.05. The index is down 5.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.03% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.02% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 17.71 % over last one year compared to the 0.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.