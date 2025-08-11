Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies sets up offshore design centre in Chennai

Onward Technologies sets up offshore design centre in Chennai

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Onward Technologies has announced the strategic expansion of its global delivery network with an offshore design centre in Chennai, India. Digital and engineering research & development (ER&D) experts from the Chennai design centre will support Onward Tech's global clients from Industrial Equipment, Heavy Machinery, Transportation and Mobility industries.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

