Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 135.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 72.51% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21904.3. The Sensex is at 72038.66, down 0.2%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 40.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38721.4, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 682.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 393.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.45, up 1.02% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 135.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 72.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

