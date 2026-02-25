Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.22, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.52% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.22, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25467.85. The Sensex is at 82264.76, up 0.05%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 14.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37028.1, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.58, up 0.77% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 56.52% in last one year as compared to a 12.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.