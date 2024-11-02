Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 142.48 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 0.60% to Rs 123.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 142.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales142.48123.86 15 OPM %93.5691.88 -PBDT156.62122.48 28 PBT156.38122.25 28 NP123.69124.44 -1

