Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 12.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 1400.01 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 12.34% to Rs 198.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1400.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1305.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1400.011305.2522.0323.61296.90303.66231.77248.39198.63226.58

