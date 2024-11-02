Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit declines 12.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 1400.01 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 12.34% to Rs 198.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1400.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1305.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1400.011305.25 7 OPM %22.0323.61 -PBDT296.90303.66 -2 PBT231.77248.39 -7 NP198.63226.58 -12

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

