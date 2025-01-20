Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 20.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.15% to Rs 7115.88 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 20.87% to Rs 875.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 724.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.15% to Rs 7115.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6179.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7115.886179.84 15 OPM %59.9158.21 -PBDT1238.981080.30 15 PBT1238.981080.30 15 NP875.27724.14 21

