Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 20.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.15% to Rs 7115.88 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 20.87% to Rs 875.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 724.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.15% to Rs 7115.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6179.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7115.886179.8459.9158.211238.981080.301238.981080.30875.27724.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News