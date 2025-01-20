City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.09%, up for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.15, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.06% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 4.75% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23680.05, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 174.58, up 1.09% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

