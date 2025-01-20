Bank of India soars 1.83%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 102.06, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.85% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.06, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Bank of India has slipped around 0.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6294, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 102.49, up 1.85% on the day. Bank of India is down 22.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.85% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

