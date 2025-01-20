Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.46% to Rs 98.52 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 48.20% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.46% to Rs 98.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.98.5262.9719.2422.8218.5113.6416.9911.7112.738.59

