Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.46% to Rs 98.52 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 48.20% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.46% to Rs 98.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales98.5262.97 56 OPM %19.2422.82 -PBDT18.5113.64 36 PBT16.9911.71 45 NP12.738.59 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.94%, up for five straight sessions

City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.09%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of India soars 1.83%, up for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story