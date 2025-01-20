Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.46% to Rs 98.52 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 48.20% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.46% to Rs 98.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales98.5262.97 56 OPM %19.2422.82 -PBDT18.5113.64 36 PBT16.9911.71 45 NP12.738.59 48
