Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.94%, up for five straight sessions

Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.94%, up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.66, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.76% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 4.75% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.66, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23680.05, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.9, up 0.74% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 31.76% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 4.75% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.09%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of India soars 1.83%, up for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story