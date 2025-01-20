Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.94%, up for five straight sessions

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.66, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.76% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 4.75% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.66, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23680.05, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.9, up 0.74% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 31.76% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 4.75% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

