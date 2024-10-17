Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 4539.31 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 7.69% to Rs 268.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 249.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 4539.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3900.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4539.313900.33 16 OPM %8.269.57 -PBDT457.88416.50 10 PBT363.26335.32 8 NP268.23249.08 8

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

