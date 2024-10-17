Havells India consolidated net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 4539.31 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 7.69% to Rs 268.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 249.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 4539.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3900.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4539.313900.338.269.57457.88416.50363.26335.32268.23249.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp