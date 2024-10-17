Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.37% to Rs 5767.35 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 2.98% to Rs 227.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 5767.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4872.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5767.354872.5019.3720.84938.58903.39278.00298.27227.23220.66

