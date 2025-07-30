Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast jumps on bonus issue plan

Time Technoplast jumps on bonus issue plan

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Time Technoplast rose 3.22% to Rs 461.85 after the company announced that its board will meet on 11 August 2025 to consider a bonus share issue.

The board will also review the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, along with the limited review report.

The meeting will also address the re-appointment of Raghupathy Thyagarajan, promoter & co-founder, Naveen Kumar Jain, promoter & co-founder and Sanjeev Sharma, president - international operations as whole time directors of the company.

Other items on the agenda include finalising the date, time, and venue for the companys 35th Annual General Meeting, along with approving the AGM notice and the Directors Report.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 18.59% to Rs 109.52 crore while net sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Ltd Slides 3.21%

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Spurts 8.87%

Shares of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems list on BSE Mainboard

Agricultural production up around 46% in last ten years

Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story