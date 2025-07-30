Time Technoplast jumps on bonus issue plan

Time Technoplast rose 3.22% to Rs 461.85 after the company announced that its board will meet on 11 August 2025 to consider a bonus share issue.The board will also review the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, along with the limited review report.
The meeting will also address the re-appointment of Raghupathy Thyagarajan, promoter & co-founder, Naveen Kumar Jain, promoter & co-founder and Sanjeev Sharma, president - international operations as whole time directors of the company.
Other items on the agenda include finalising the date, time, and venue for the companys 35th Annual General Meeting, along with approving the AGM notice and the Directors Report.
Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 18.59% to Rs 109.52 crore while net sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app