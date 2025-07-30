Time Technoplast jumps on bonus issue plan

Time Technoplast rose 3.22% to Rs 461.85 after the company announced that its board will meet on 11 August 2025 to consider a bonus share issue.

The board will also review the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, along with the limited review report.

The meeting will also address the re-appointment of Raghupathy Thyagarajan, promoter & co-founder, Naveen Kumar Jain, promoter & co-founder and Sanjeev Sharma, president - international operations as whole time directors of the company.

Other items on the agenda include finalising the date, time, and venue for the companys 35th Annual General Meeting, along with approving the AGM notice and the Directors Report.