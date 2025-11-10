Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 100.96 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 100.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.100.9685.838.43-4.404.74-7.701.15-12.41-0.38-21.78

