Marksans Pharma's Goa unit clears USFDA inspection

Marksans Pharma announced that a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the US FDA at the 2nd manufacturing facility of the Company located at Plot No. A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa, India from 3rd November 2025 to 7th November 2025.

The said inspection concluded with Zero Form 483 observation.

