Wework India Management consolidated net profit declines 96.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 574.70 crore

Net profit of Wework India Management declined 96.91% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 203.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 574.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 469.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.574.70469.5466.0963.50237.45170.956.24-31.466.29203.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News