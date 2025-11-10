Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 96.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 43.96 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 96.75% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 43.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.9641.1416.6713.496.334.114.262.073.031.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News