Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 106.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 413.15 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 106.48% to Rs 57.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 413.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 346.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 116.79 crore in the year ended December 2023 and also during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 1335.21 crore in the year ended December 2023 and also during the previous year ended December 2022.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales413.15346.19 19 1335.211335.21 0 OPM %19.3711.42 -12.2712.27 - PBDT87.2046.11 89 186.72186.72 0 PBT76.4637.32 105 156.86156.86 0 NP57.0727.64 106 116.79116.79 0

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

