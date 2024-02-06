Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian toy makers receive orders worth USD 10 mn at German fair

Indian toy makers receive orders worth USD 10 mn at German fair

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian toy makers, who participated in the five-day international toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany, held from January 30, 2024 to February 3, 2024 have received huge orders worth more than 10 million USD as they had showcased high-quality products, exporters say. The Indian toy industry highlighted that the Government Initiatives like mandatory quality norms, increase in custom duty and a National Action Plan on Toys (NAPT) have helped in the manufacture of high-quality products which have garnered appreciation at the international platform. The Indian toy sector is growing at a healthy rate and competing with global players. Among the most popular categories at the fair were those pertaining to wooden toys and educational learning toys. According to the toy exporters, buyers from countries such as the US, UK, South Africa, and Germany showed interest in their products and placed a good number of orders. There were more than 55 participants from India this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bombay Play Game 'Block Heads' Wins as Part of Google Play's Best Games of 2023 in India

Henkel Shines at India International Footwear Fair with a Vision of LESS TAKEN, MORE GIVEN

Ador Welding Limited to Showcase Innovative Rhino E Electric Welder at Schweissen &amp; Schneiden International Trade Fair 2023

BriBooks Announces the Launch of the 2023 Edition of the National Young Authors' Fair

Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Pavel Anatolyevich Shevtsov, Inaugurates Russian Education Fair in New Delhi and Fuels Collaborative Momentum

AYM Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 10.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Bharti Airtel jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 54% YoY; ARPU rises to Rs 208

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 33,000 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story