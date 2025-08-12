Indices edge higher; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade, mirroring positive global cues. Market participants awaited the release of consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for later today. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

Media, IT and metal shares advanced while realty, bank and consumer durables shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 108.09 points or 0.13% to 80,707.96. The Nifty 50 index added 37.60 points or 0.15% to 24,621.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,107 shares rose and 795 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,202.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,972.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 August 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.05% to 6.431 from the previous close of 6.399. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6600 compared with its close of 87.7500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.06% to Rs 100,260

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 98.48. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.05% to 4.283. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 22 cents or 0.33% to $66.85 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Tilaknagar Industries rallied 6.77% after the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) companys consolidated net profit surged 120.8% to Rs 88.51 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 40.09 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding net excise duty) jumped 30.6% YoY to Rs 409.14 crore in Q1 FY26.

Ashoka Buildcon added 2.72% after the companys reported 44.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 217.39 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 150.33 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 23.5% YoY to Rs 1,887.07 crore in Q1 June 2025. Bata India fell 1.88% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 70.1% to Rs 52 crore on 0.3% fall in net sales to Rs 941.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Global Markets: Markets in Asia mostly advanced on Tuesday after an extension to the U.S.- China trade truce was announced overnight, granting the worlds largest economies more room to negotiate a deal.

President Donald Trump on Monday delayed high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from snapping back into place for another 90 days, a White House official has reportedly said. Those tariffs were set to resume Tuesday. But Trump signed an executive order hours beforehand that extends the deadline until mid-November, according to media reports. The delay was the expected outcome from the latest round of talks between U.S. trade negotiators and their Chinese counterparts, which took place in Stockholm in late July. Investors will be keeping a close watch on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate verdict. The RBA is widely expected to slash cash rates later in the day.

Singapores Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its 2025 growth forecast for the city-state upwards to 1.5%-2.5% from 0%-2%. On Wall Street, Stocks fell across the board to end Mondays session as as investors await inflation data this week to assess the outlook for interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.52 points, or 0.45%, and closed at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to end at 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3% to settle at 21,385.40. Investors expect the recent shakeup at the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of labor market weakness could nudge the central bank into adopting a dovish monetary policy stance later this year, fueling much of the optimism.